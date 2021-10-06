Sweden suspends use of Moderna vaccine for young people

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish health authorities have suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under. Sweden’s Public Health Agency said Wednesday the move was done out of precaution. The agency said the reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium.” Sweden’s chief epidemiologist said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease. The Swedish agency said the vaccine from Pfizer is recommended for these age groups instead. Its decision to suspend the Moderna vaccine is valid until Dec. 1.