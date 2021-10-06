Skip to Content

Taliban arrest 4 IS members as extremist threat grows

6:45 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says its special unit forces have arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons in a raid north of the Afghan capital. The spokesman said Wednesday the late night raid Tuesday was carried out north of Kabul, and provided no more details. The arrests come as the Taliban leadership, which assumed control of the country after seizing the capital on Aug. 15, grapples with a growing IS threat following the U.S. exit. IS re-emerged in Afghanistan in 2020 after being weakened by a heavy U.S. bombing campaign. 

Associated Press

