3 sentenced for roles in interstate dog fighting network

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three men have been sentenced for their roles in an interstate dog fighting network operating in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey. From 2013 to 2018, court documents state Chester Moody Jr. of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel Powe Sr. of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell Anderson Sr. of Washington, D.C., sponsored and exhibited dogs. The men also bought and sold, trained and delivered dogs used in fighting ventures. All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in dog fighting activities,. Moody will serve one year and one day in prison and Powe will serve 18 months. Anderson, who also pleaded guilty to causing a child to attend an illegal animal fight, will serve 18 months.