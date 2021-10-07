Beckley unveils free bike share program

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) You don't need to own a bike to take advantage of Beckley's McManus trail anymore. City leaders unveiled a brand new bike share program at the city's Welcome Center on Thursday.



Vickie Webb helped spearhead the project and has been instrumental in the development of the Welcome Center. She said said those interested in riding the bikes simply need to download an app called 'On Bike Share.' Participants put in their information, including a credit card, into the app. Then, users simply bring their phone, unlock the bike, then lock it back up upon their return.



"We're the third bike share in the state and for Beckley to have that, we're really excited. The Mayor is excited. And I think it's just a really good thing for the city."



The idea for the project came from Christine Kinder with the West Virginia State Extension Service.



"Other cities have had successful programs. We had the idea to have a trial run of sorts and that's where we are going today with the new pilot project in Beckley.



But the best part about the bikes? Webb said they are free, unless of course riders don't return them.



"We'll charge your credit card then."



