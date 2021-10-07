City of Welch Business Development Specialist, community member passes away

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Jason Grubb, Business Development Specialist in the City of Welch, has died. He was 43 years old.

"Jason was an important part of the community," the City of Welch said in a statement on Facebook. "And [he] has worked tirelessly to grow opportunities in the City of Welch."

Grubb leaves behind a wife and five children.

The City of Welch says that additional details will be shared at a later time, and that the city office will be closed tomorrow in his honor.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. Anyone interested in donating can access that here.

Stay with WVVA for more details.