PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A coal truck overturned in a residential neighborhood in Pineville on Thursday morning.

WVVA reached out to Wyoming County Dispatch, they say the accident took place on Route 10. Jan Care, Pineville Fire Department and Pineville Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WVVA will bring you more on this incident as more information comes in.