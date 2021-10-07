Crosby, Ngakoue spark defensive improvement for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — It took some time, but the Las Vegas Raiders have finally become a bona fide threat on the defensive front since trading star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears just nine days before the start of the 2018 season. Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue spearhead a defensive unit that ranks eighth in the league with 45 quarterback pressures. This week their worlds collide as the Raiders (3-1) will look to respond from their first loss of the season at the Los Angeles Chargers when they host Mack and the Chicago Bears (2-2) on Sunday.