FBI investigation into Raleigh County Housing Authority ‘ongoing’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) An investigation into the Raleigh County Housing Authority is ongoing, Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver confirmed on Thursday.



Since the investigation started four months ago, he said the county commission has been cooperative in supplying records.



Three members of the commission resigned over the Summer. In their place, the commission has appointed several new members, including Sherrie Hunter, Kevin Reedy, and Ron Hedrick.



Tolliver said he does not know any additional details about the nature of the investigation beyond its focus on the Raleigh County Housing Authority and that no other agencies are part of the probe.



The FBI typically does not confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.