Florida man guilty of Chauvin lawyer threat in Floyd case

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to phoning threats to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old William John Hartnett made the threatening call April 6 from Miami. Hartnett faces up to five years in prison at sentencing set for Dec. 15. He’s been charged with one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications. Prosecutors said Hartnett called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which was paying for ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s defense. The 18-second message included several threats against Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer.