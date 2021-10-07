Gloomy days continue; changes are on the way for this weekend

It'll be another dreary day across the Two Virginias as an upper-level low will continue to pump moisture into our area. That'll bring on-and-off rain and possibly a thunderstorm to the region. The rain could be heavy at times possibly leading to localized flooding issues. Rain chances look to decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to be seasonable with most topping off in the upper 60s.

We hold on to the chance of rain into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain and those that do won't see rain all night. Patchy fog is also expected to develop late tonight. Temperatures will continue to be mild with lows only getting down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected once again tomorrow. Localized flooding will continue to be a concern as heavy rain is possible with some showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to top off in the 60s for most.

Lingering showers are expected to start off the day on Saturday. It looks like we will see drier conditions for the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday looks to be a beautiful day with partly cloudy conditions but temperatures will be back on the rise.

Next week looks to be much drier than this week. Temperatures will be warmer with most topping off in the 70s.