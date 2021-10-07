Gov. Justice appoints first African American man to W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Owens Brown to the West Virginia Senate today.

This appointment will make Brown the first African American man to ever serve on the West Virginia Senate. He will represent District 1, which includes Hancock, Brooke, Ohio and parts of Marshall counties.

Brown is also the current President of the West Virginia NAACP.

He is filling the seat that was vacated by Bill Ihlenfeld after his resignation