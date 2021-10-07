Kroger looks to fill hundred of open positions

THE TWO VIRGINIAS (WVVA)-- Kroger is looking to hire hundreds of associates in our region. Including in Virginia and West Virginia.

The grocery chain is having a hiring event next Wednesday, October Thirteenth. Job opportunities include both salaried and hourly positions.

The goal is to hire 1,100 people for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and corporate roles amongst others.

Individuals can get a job in as little as three days and can receive a one time 100-dollar bonus for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program of up to 21-thousand for both part and full-time associates.

Go to to jobs.Kroger.Com to learn more.