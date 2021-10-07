Skip to Content

In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Rescue” is the fullest, most detailed and most heart-pounding documentary portrait of just how a global coalition — and a handful of cave-diving hobbyists — swam the trapped Thai soccer team to safety after 16 days stuck inside the Tham Luang cave in 2018. It was trying just to reach the boys, a 2 1/2 hour dive from the mouth of the cave, and harder still to get them out. “The Rescue” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” — and critical raves suggest it may return them again to the Academy Awards. National Geographic releases “The Rescue” in theaters Friday. 

