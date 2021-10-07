Iraq, UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power stations

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has signed a contract with a United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy developer to build five solar power plants in the oil-rich country with a chronic energy problem. The signing took place in Baghdad Wednesday between Iraqi officials and the chief executive officer of Masdar, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The agreement says the plants would be developed in four provinces across the country. Iraq hopes the agreement would help mitigate its energy supply gap. The country is a major oil producer with plentiful energy resources. Still, Iraq suffers daily power outages due to rampant corruption, an aging grid and other technical issues.