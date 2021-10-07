Local health officials endorse boosters and vaccines for pregnant women according to the CDC guidance

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA)-The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports pregnant women are more likely to suffer a worse outcome during COVID - despite the low risk.

This group is twice as likely to be hospitalized in intensive care or end up on ventilators.

That's what Fayette County's Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said women who contract COVID-19 can put them at risk for complications.

Public health leaders are urging COVID-19 vaccination and boosters as soon as possible for those in that particular group.

"When they were releasing COVID-19 vaccines there was some concern regarding infertility," she said.

Steward said that's not the case, there has been extensive research on the vaccine when it comes to expectant mothers.

"This vaccine is endorsed by the American College Of Obstetricians And Gynecologists, as well as the Society of Internal Fetal Medicine," she said. "Those are both leading institutions that take care of pregnant woman."

The Fayette County Health Department started administering boosters for those expecting after the CDC released their guidance last Friday.