Local Jeep club hosts ride for cause event for long-time Princeton resident

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA)- A Mercer County jeep club is planning a ride for a cause event later this month.

The Country Roads Jeep Club is made up of people who have a love for Jeeps and giving back to the community.

Their latest project is a ride to raise money for a long-time Princeton resident battling cancer.

John Dickerson was involved in a major accident back in 1988 -- he survived -- but the accident left him disabled and now he's faced with cancer.

Organizers say Dickerson is often seen around Princeton collecting cans, according to one of the club's administrators Ethan Lusk.

"It impacted me, that he is battling cancer because it hits close to home, because I've had uncles that have died of cancer," he said. "When you hear something about that, that hits hard.

"We encourage everyone that knows this man or wants to come ride with us, is free to do so. And he is the sweetest old man you could ever meet."

The ride is set for on October 23, and starts at 10 a.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center, the riders will then head to Dickerson's home.

There is no fee to ride - however donations are appreciated and all money raised will help Dickerson with medical expenses.

