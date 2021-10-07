Skip to Content

Many maps, no compass: Redistricting panel seeks its path

New
10:56 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — With a deadline to draw lines fast approaching, Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is struggling to break a partisan divide on how to divide the state’s voters into new legislative districts. The 16-member commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. It meets again Friday as it tries to draw new legislative districts for the 100-member House of Delegates and 40-member state Senate to conform with the population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. So far, the commission has struggled to find a solution acceptable to both parties. The primary dispute centers on how to comply with state and federal laws governing minority voting rights.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content