Many maps, no compass: Redistricting panel seeks its path

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — With a deadline to draw lines fast approaching, Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is struggling to break a partisan divide on how to divide the state’s voters into new legislative districts. The 16-member commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. It meets again Friday as it tries to draw new legislative districts for the 100-member House of Delegates and 40-member state Senate to conform with the population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. So far, the commission has struggled to find a solution acceptable to both parties. The primary dispute centers on how to comply with state and federal laws governing minority voting rights.