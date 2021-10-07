Mask Mandate will be in effect for Beaver vs. Graham

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)-- It's one of the biggest rivalries in the nation, and it happens right here in our area. We're talking about the Beaver-Graham rivalry.

The game kicks off tomorrow night at 7:30 at Mitchell Stadium with upwards of 10,000 fans from The Two Virginias and beyond expected to attend. But, there's still concerns about COVID-19.

Over the past 7 days, Mercer County has averaged more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per-day.

Leaders from the Mercer County Health Department said, that despite the mask mandate being in effect for the game. There still is a risk of contracting COVID-19.

"We will be looking and watching 2 weeks after tomorrow, to see if there is an uptick. If there is well obviously we do contact tracing which is when one comes down with COVID-19 then we try to track it and see where they got it. So if we have an uptick in 2 weeks, we will be contact tracing, and we may find that it does come back to the football game" Roger Topping, Administrator, Mercer County Health Department

The Mercer County Health Department is urging residents to get their first and second doses of the vaccine or their booster.