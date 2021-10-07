New business ‘Blue Mountain Rustic’ opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, Va (WVVA) - A man who owned and operated a restaurant in Bluefield, Virginia for two decades has now opened a new business, and this one isn't focused on food. It's more like a general store. It's called 'Blue Mountain Rustic,' and it's located off Route 19 and 460 in Tazewell County.

Allen Hatfield is the man in charge. He used to own The Villa Italian restaurant, which was located near Walmart in Bluefield. That restaurant shut down earlier this year. He says his new business has been in the works for the past five years.

On Thursday, they held their grand opening, and inside you'll find everything from antique items to some outdoor supplies and even old records and cassettes on the top floor.

"People enjoy the antiques, the old things, and we're just trying to keep it around, giving it a place where the community can come to and find unique things, but also an outlet for them to bring things and maybe make some money themselves, or things like that," said Hatfield.

Blue Mountain Rustic is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to buying items, you can also bring them in to sell. Hatfield says he also hopes to expand by having a produce area open in the spring along with picnic tables and a pond stocked with catfish.