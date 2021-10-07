Poland’s president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant ‘push’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Poland’s president is urging the European Union to take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory. President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline exactly what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. Dusa said Thursday the situation along Poland’s border with Belarus is “completely contrary” to international law and accused Belarusian authorities of behaving “irresponsibly.” Duda said Poland is acting to prevent the situation from morphing into a continent-wide crisis and that EU countries can “rest easy” that Warsaw will protect the bloc’s external borders. Duda spoke after talks with his Cypriot counterpart.