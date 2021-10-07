Report details Trump’s efforts to reverse election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority details Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost. His pursuit of fraud claims brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign. The report describes how Trump’s efforts to undo the election and exert his will on the department led to a near-revolt at Justice headquarters that receded only after senior leaders warned of a mass resignation. The details in the report point to serious concerns for upcoming elections and show just how fragile the U.S. system is.