RESULTS: WVSSAC 2021 state golf championship
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC 2021 STate Golf Championship wrapped up on Wednesday.
Several local athletes placed:
Individually in AAA:
1 - Woodrow Wilson's Zan Hill with a two-day total of 154
3 - Oak Hill's Jack Hayes with a two-day total of 157
Individually in AA:
2 - Shady Spring's Tanner Vest with a two-day total of 159
3 - Westside's Tanner Walls with a two-day total of 163
Teams in AAA:
4 - Woodrow Wilson with a two-day total of 500
Teams in AA:
3 - Shady Spring with a two-day total of 530
Teams in A:
6 - Summers County with a two-day total of 581