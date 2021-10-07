Skip to Content

RESULTS: WVSSAC 2021 state golf championship

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC 2021 STate Golf Championship wrapped up on Wednesday.

Several local athletes placed:

Individually in AAA:

1 - Woodrow Wilson's Zan Hill with a two-day total of 154

3 - Oak Hill's Jack Hayes with a two-day total of 157

Individually in AA:

2 - Shady Spring's Tanner Vest with a two-day total of 159

3 - Westside's Tanner Walls with a two-day total of 163

Teams in AAA:

4 - Woodrow Wilson with a two-day total of 500

Teams in AA:

3 - Shady Spring with a two-day total of 530

Teams in A:

6 - Summers County with a two-day total of 581

