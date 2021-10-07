South Sudan orders bank accounts of activists frozen

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has ordered the freezing of bank accounts of five members of a coalition of activists calling for political change. The People’s Coalition for Civil Action has called for President Salva Kiir and his rival deputy Riek Machar to step down, accusing them of failing the people of South Sudan for a decade of war and fragile peace. In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the director-general of the government’s banking supervision division has directed all commercial banks operating in South Sudan to block accounts belong to the five activists “with immediate effect.” The statement didn’t give reasons for the order.