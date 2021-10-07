Steve Coll leaving as Columbia journalism school dean

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Coll, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, is stepping down after nine years as dean of the Columbia University journalism school, one of the nation’s top training grounds for reporters. He says he will leave to concentrate on teaching at the end of the current academic year next spring. The university’s president, Lee Bollinger, says Coll was behind the creation of a new master’s degree in data journalism, and centers for the study of global journalism, civil and human rights and combatting disinformation. He’s a former staff member at The New Yorker and Washington Post.