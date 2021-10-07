Stumpkins Pumpkins is open for the season

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stumpkins Pumpkins in Princeton is officially open for the season. Owners of the pumpkin patch are hoping to give families something to do outside and together during the pandemic.

According to owners Tonya and Tom Osborne the patch began nearly twenty years ago and during that time grew only eighty pumpkins. This year the two say they have grown somewhere between two and three thousand pumpkins.

There is no entrance fee for the pumpkin patch. There is a variety of entertainment at the patch besides the pumpkins. There is a corn maze, hay ride, a zip line, a pond for fishing and ax throwing on the twenty acres of land.

Pumpkins can be purchased for five to fifteen dollars, depending on it's weight. The Osborne's also sell apple butter and candy from the property.

"We just want families to come out here, put their cell phones away and just enjoy each others company. Bring out a lunch if you want to. We have a pond here if you want to go fishing, go fishing. Just kind of step back a little bit and enjoy each other." said owner, Tom Osborne.

Stumpkins Pumpkins is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The patch will have a haunted barn on the 29th and 30th. All proceeds from the event will go to the Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation.