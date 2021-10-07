Summer storms were a climate-change wake-up call for subways

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials and experts say this summer’s storms were the latest reminders that more needs to be done to prepare the East Coast’s vital transit systems in the face of more extreme and unpredictable weather caused by climate change. The head of New York’s transit agency suggests installing curbs around subway entrances could prevent water from cascading down steps into the tunnels. Boston subway officials are seeking federal funds to build a seawall and other man-made barriers to protect vulnerable subway lines. And transit officials in Philadelphia suggest flood projections need to be updated to better reflect reality.