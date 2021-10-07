Tazewell County Animal Shelter celebrates “Adopt a Shelter Pet Month”

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA)-- This month is "Adopt a Shelter Pet Month." Across the nation, millions of animals are in shelters waiting to be adopted by their forever family.

The sound of dogs and cats crying for help fills the air in the halls of The Tazewell County Animal Shelter. It's not due to mistreatment, they want a home. A lot of these furry friends got here due to the summer flow of strays that are brought to shelters like this one. But, as fall arrives, the number of adoptions drop.

"When we start getting into the fall, specifically October. You see more intakes and fewer outgoings. It's always a challenge to find good adoptable homes for the animals at our shelter, and I'm sure with any shelter. Ginny Dawson, Director, Tazewell County Animal Shelter

A lot of people have preconceived notions about shelter animals. However, it seems that adopting as opposed to buying could be a better option for finding the perfect fit for your family. Remember, picking a pet is not about following some trend.

"We like to put them in a forever home, we like to see our animals stay there. What we don't like is for someone to come in and adopt a really cute animal, and they bring it back because it doesn't work out. Animals are more than just looks, they're a personality and a commitment." Alise Bailey, Attendant, Tazewell County Animal SHelter

In Tazewell County's Animal Shelter, employees take the time to train animals that come in with certain aggression or disorders. Ensuring that animals become acclimated to home life, before they find a new owner.

"When an animal first comes in, they're assessed for any kind of behavioral issue that we can obviously see off the bat. Human aggression, Animal aggression and things like that. If an issue like that arises, we try to pick that out one on one and see what we can do to help it out. So, spending a lot of one on one time with the animal is crucial." Alise Bailey, Attendant, Tazewell County Animal Shelter

When it clicks, people get as much out of it as their new pet...

The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is planning a virtual pet adoption fair. It will be streamed live on their Facebook page, giving people a chance to see the pets up for adoption while practicing pandemic protocols.

