Tazwell County students come out victorious, now prepping for spring competition

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WWVA)-Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students come off victorious in the Virginia State Fair SkillsUSA competitions.

Nine of their students -- last week competed in Doswell, Virginia and placed in the top six in their particular trade.

The winners walked away with scholarships and tools specific to the their field of study.

Tazwell County Public School officials say the competition encourages students to explore a profession that doesn't require a college degree, it also offers network opportunities.

Director Of Public Relations Lindsey Mullins said the students missed out last year, this year was different.

Students were able to get back into competion mode, which will help them in their future career by allowing them to network with people in the same field of work.

"One of the great things about SkillsUSA is that our students get to compete and see other professionals, emerging professionals in their trade," she said. "Students can still do well even if they don't go on to college.

"We offer several different programs here at Tazwell County Career and Technical Center where students can make a living and an excellent salary."

TCCT students now prep for the next SkillsUSA competition at the district level planned for the spring of 2022.

