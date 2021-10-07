Theater Talk Thursday | Robert Mabe Band & MovieScoops: Gelato Shop opens daily

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," the house manager for the Granada, Nicole Thompson, stopped by to discuss upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing the 'Robert Mabe Band' to the Bluefield Arts Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Admission cost is $15 online and at the door.

Thompson is house manager for the newly renovated Granada Theater and oversees the events planned there.

The gelato shop adjacent to and run by the theater is now open and features several flavors imported from Italy.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.