Va. State Police investigating fatal crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Officers with the Virginia State Police are still investigating after a fatal crash in Giles County on Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on Route 460, at the Route 219/Island Street intersection.

Reports say a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling onto Island Street, when it failed to yield to the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The tractor trailer was unable to avoid the Ford, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Ford, Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, of Peterstown, died at the scene. Officials say that Lucado was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is a 50-year-old male from Welch. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WVVA for updates.