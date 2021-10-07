Wet weather to prevail into Friday

Low pressure will continue to keep us company through the end of the work week. We will continue to see showers and a few thunderstorms, especially throughout the day tomorrow. For the rest of this evening, we can expect lingering clouds, fog, and spotty showers here & there overnight. Lows will again fall into the upper 50s and low 60s, where they've been all week now.

Tomorrow is looking damp, with rounds of rain in the morning and throughout the rest of the day (on and off). Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues, but thanks to the cooler temps and cloud cover, we are not expecting enough energy for severe weather.

Highs tomorrow will top off in the mid 60s to low 70s for most. We'll continue to see on-and-off rain into Friday evening, though it looks to taper off a bit after sundown.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds (more of that sun by the late afternoon and early evening). We could still see a few scattered showers, but by Saturday night, we should be drying out a lot more!

Sunday will FINALLY bring dry, seasonable weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs should top off in the low to mid 70s for most.

Next week is trending quite warmer than average....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5, 6. 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!