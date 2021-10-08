Alleged former Nazi camp guard tells court he’s innocent

BERLIN (AP) — A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II has told a German court that he is innocent. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin. He is alleged to have worked there between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. German news agency dpa reported that the defendant said Friday on the second day of his trial before the Neuruppin state court that he didn’t know the Sachsenhausen camp. Further hearings are scheduled through January.