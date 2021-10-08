Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed as investors wait for U.S. jobs data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus. That comes after legislators in Washington averted a possible government debt default. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Investors are watching to see whether U.S. hiring in September was strong enough for Fed officials who are discussing when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices but say they want to see a strong job market recovery. Lawmakers agreed to extend Washington’s borrowing ability into December.