Beckley Housing director responds to complaints over crime, trash, and maintenance issues at Lewis Ritchie Apartments

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News is digging deeper into living conditions at a HUD-funded housing facility in Beckley.



The Lewis Ritchie Apartment complex was the site of a brutal murder earlier in the year, when Beckley Police said Rashad Thompson beat to death a 7-year-old boy with a hammer in one of the apartments.



Since that time, WVVA News has received complaints on not only the crime at the facility, but also the living conditions. While WVVA News is respecting their wish to remain anonymous, Beckley Housing Authority Exec. Dir. Donna Whitt took time out on Friday to respond to the concerns raised by residents.



Specifically, when it comes to repairs and replacement of equipment, she said the facility is experiencing the same supply chain issues plaguing businesses nationwide.



"We're having trouble obtaining supplies when it comes to repairs and the maintenance department. We have to buy wholesale or from HD supply. We're having trouble replacing doors, ovens, stoves, and even wood products," Whitt explained.



Whitt also addressed concerns regarding the trash that could be seen widespread across the complex on Thursday. Residents say they have found needles and other equipment used for drugs; some even on the playground. While Whitt said she has repeatedly applied for grants for improved security cameras to crack down on illegal activity, she said it is up to residents to clean the areas in front of their homes.



"The last two years, I've applied for a HUD Safety Security grant that would fund $250,000 for security cameras. We were just notified we were not chosen again. It's done by lottery, not be need."



She said residents are given free garbage cans and pick-up, but with five workers covering 209 apartments, she said there is simply not enough manpower to go around. It's a situation that she said has been made worse by the Pandemic.



"Sometimes when our counties are in the red, and it's been really bad in the Pandemic, we haven't entered to do repairs for the safety of our staff and the safety of our tenants."



Whitt said she works with the Beckley Police Department on a regular basis. But without improved security cameras, she said it is a never-ending battle trying to control crime in the area.