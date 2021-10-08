Beckley Police investigate incident at Woodrow Wilson High School

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A high number of parents could be seen checking their children out of Woodrow Wilson High School after an incident at the school on Friday.



Beckley Police did not elaborate on what had happened, except to say:



"The Beckley Police Dept., Raleigh County Board of Education, and Woodrow Wilson High School are aware of an incident at Woodrow Wilson. The incident has been addressed by school administration and the Beckley Police Dept."



The release went on "the building has been deemed safe for students and faculty and classes are on regular schedule."