Bland County Festival of Leaves set for this weekend

BLAND COUNTY, Va (WVVA) - Preparations for the 27th Bland County Festival of Leaves are underway. The festival is happening this weekend at the Bland County Fairgrounds.

Event organizers says this is a family friendly event filled with vendors, delicious food and crafts. There is no admission or parking fee for the event. There will also be live music and activities for children. Those involved in the event say they are excited to see it happen after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

"I think it's really important to for the festival to provide this space for this venue for local people who have things they would like to sell. We've gone two years without it and it's noticeable and that's one of the reasons why we did decide to have the festival this year," said Betty Munsey, the publicist for Festival of Leaves.

The event will kick off Saturday at 9:45 am with a flag raising ceremony by the award winning bland county marching band. Those attending the event are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.