Coronavirus death toll continues to climb in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The death toll continues to surge from the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia. According to state health data, there were at least 115 new virus deaths reported during the first seven days of October. It follows a September toll of about 600 deaths _ more than the four previous months combined. The state is on pace to surpass 4,000 total deaths from the pandemic next week. There are signs in other areas that the surge is slowing down. According to health data, the number of people hospitalized from the virus is at its lowest total in a month.