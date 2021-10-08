Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy says a submarine that collided with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea and was damaged has arrived in port at Guam. The Navy says the USS Connecticut was conducting routine operations when it struck the object on Oct. 2. About 11 crew members sustained injuries that the Navy said ranged from moderate to minor, including scrapes and bruises. It said no further details were available Friday. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says the collision shows that U.S. naval operations in the South China Sea pose a “serious threat and significant risk to regional peace and stability.” The USS Connecticut is based at Bremerton, Washington.