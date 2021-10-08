Skip to Content

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union have expressed fears that a Polish ruling that Poland’s constitution has supremacy over EU laws could trigger the the country’s exit from the 27-nation bloc. France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU as a whole while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire.” They spoke a day after Poland’s constitutional court defied the EU’s legal order by ruling that Polish laws take precedence over those of the bloc.

