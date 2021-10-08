Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:54 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altavista 34, Dan River 21

Appomattox 56, Gretna 18

Bassett 67, Patrick County 0

Battlefield 27, John Champe 24

Bayside 29, Tallwood 13

Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6

Brooke Point 56, Stafford 0

Bruton 50, Arcadia 8

Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0

Central – Wise 56, John Battle 0

Centreville 21, Chantilly 7

Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0

Clarke County 42, Madison County 6

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten Military 0

Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21

Dinwiddie 35, Hopewell 20

Douglas Freeman 55, Deep Run 14

E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6

East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12

Fairfax 34, West Potomac 14

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 0

Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13

Gar-Field 23, Potomac 12

Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6

Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0

Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0

Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6

Green Run 34, Kellam 7

Hanover 35, Mechanicsville High School 28

Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT

Hermitage 34, Meadowbrook 0

Hickory 18, Grassfield 13

Highland Springs 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28

Holston 19, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7

Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0

James Madison 46, Oakton 0

James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3

James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0

James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9

Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14

John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14

Justice High School 40, Hayfield 27

K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0

Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6

Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0

King William 37, Norcom 12

King’s Fork High School 31, Deep Creek 16

Lake Braddock 21, Alexandria City 6

Lake Taylor 33, Mills Godwin 14

Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8

Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40

Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12

Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0

Massaponax 34, Riverbend 28

Matoaca 35, Petersburg 6

Maury 48, Churchland 13

Meridian High School 48, Warren County 22

Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit

Monacan 37, Cosby 22

Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 13

Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 21

North Cross 66, Giles 20

Northside 34, William Fleming 33

Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, Hidden Valley 7

Patriot 36, Unity Reed 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Potomac School 13

Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3

Radford 36, Carroll County 7

Richlands 27, Tazewell 26

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0

Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8

Rustburg 28, Liberty-Bedford 21

Salem 55, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8

Sherando 23, Liberty-Bealeton 8

Skyline 29, William Monroe 20

South County 62, W.T. Woodson 0

South Lakes 20, Westfield 19

St. John Paul the Great 25, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18

Stone Bridge 57, Briar Woods 20

Stuarts Draft 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 20

Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6

Tabb 26, Grafton 0

Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13

Tuscarora 40, Loudoun Valley 9

Union 28, Ridgeview 21

Varina 42, Armstrong 0

Washington & Lee 60, Lancaster 14

West Point 49, Middlesex 0

Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20

Western Branch 14, Indian River 7

Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 17

York 36, New Kent 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.

Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

