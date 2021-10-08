Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Altavista 34, Dan River 21
Appomattox 56, Gretna 18
Bassett 67, Patrick County 0
Battlefield 27, John Champe 24
Bayside 29, Tallwood 13
Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6
Brooke Point 56, Stafford 0
Bruton 50, Arcadia 8
Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0
Central – Wise 56, John Battle 0
Centreville 21, Chantilly 7
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0
Clarke County 42, Madison County 6
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten Military 0
Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21
Dinwiddie 35, Hopewell 20
Douglas Freeman 55, Deep Run 14
E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6
East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12
Fairfax 34, West Potomac 14
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 0
Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13
Gar-Field 23, Potomac 12
Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6
Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0
Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0
Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6
Green Run 34, Kellam 7
Hanover 35, Mechanicsville High School 28
Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT
Hermitage 34, Meadowbrook 0
Hickory 18, Grassfield 13
Highland Springs 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
Holston 19, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7
Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0
James Madison 46, Oakton 0
James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3
James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0
James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9
Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14
John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14
Justice High School 40, Hayfield 27
K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0
Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6
Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0
King William 37, Norcom 12
King’s Fork High School 31, Deep Creek 16
Lake Braddock 21, Alexandria City 6
Lake Taylor 33, Mills Godwin 14
Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8
Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40
Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12
Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0
Massaponax 34, Riverbend 28
Matoaca 35, Petersburg 6
Maury 48, Churchland 13
Meridian High School 48, Warren County 22
Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit
Monacan 37, Cosby 22
Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 13
Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 21
North Cross 66, Giles 20
Northside 34, William Fleming 33
Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, Hidden Valley 7
Patriot 36, Unity Reed 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Potomac School 13
Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7
Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3
Radford 36, Carroll County 7
Richlands 27, Tazewell 26
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0
Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
Rustburg 28, Liberty-Bedford 21
Salem 55, Pulaski County 6
Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8
Sherando 23, Liberty-Bealeton 8
Skyline 29, William Monroe 20
South County 62, W.T. Woodson 0
South Lakes 20, Westfield 19
St. John Paul the Great 25, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18
Stone Bridge 57, Briar Woods 20
Stuarts Draft 42, R.E. Lee-Staunton 20
Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6
Tabb 26, Grafton 0
Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13
Tuscarora 40, Loudoun Valley 9
Union 28, Ridgeview 21
Varina 42, Armstrong 0
Washington & Lee 60, Lancaster 14
West Point 49, Middlesex 0
Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20
Western Branch 14, Indian River 7
Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Woodgrove 38, Riverside 17
York 36, New Kent 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chancellor vs. Courtland, ppd.
Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com