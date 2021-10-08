Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:13 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 72, Preston 0

Buckhannon-Upshur 31, Lewis County 14

Cabell Midland 14, Capital 0

Clay-Battelle 56, Massanutten Military, Va. 0

East Hardy 53, Bath County, Va. 12

Graham, Va. 31, Bluefield 6

Hampshire 35, Petersburg 14

Herbert Hoover 53, Wayne 0

Huntington 63, Woodrow Wilson 0

James Monroe 20, Greenbrier West 14

Jefferson 33, James Wood, Va. 14

Liberty Raleigh 38, Westside 0

Logan 21, Scott 12

Mingo Central 65, Tolsia 0

Moorefield 22, Northern Garrett, Md. 13

Musselman 35, Hedgesville 0

Nicholas County 57, Braxton County 13

North Marion 53, Elkins 7

Point Pleasant 35, Keyser 33

Spring Mills 21, Frankfort 20

St. Marys 22, Wirt County 6

Toronto, Ohio 19, Madonna 16

Trinity 63, Hundred 0

Tyler Consolidated 35, Buffalo 0

University 36, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 14

Wheeling Central 47, Martins Ferry, Ohio 6

Wheeling Park 41, Morgantown 6

Williamstown 31, Weir 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Doddridge County vs. Calhoun County, ccd.

South Charleston vs. Parkersburg, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

