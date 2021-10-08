Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 72, Preston 0
Buckhannon-Upshur 31, Lewis County 14
Cabell Midland 14, Capital 0
Clay-Battelle 56, Massanutten Military, Va. 0
East Hardy 53, Bath County, Va. 12
Graham, Va. 31, Bluefield 6
Hampshire 35, Petersburg 14
Herbert Hoover 53, Wayne 0
Huntington 63, Woodrow Wilson 0
James Monroe 20, Greenbrier West 14
Jefferson 33, James Wood, Va. 14
Liberty Raleigh 38, Westside 0
Logan 21, Scott 12
Mingo Central 65, Tolsia 0
Moorefield 22, Northern Garrett, Md. 13
Musselman 35, Hedgesville 0
Nicholas County 57, Braxton County 13
North Marion 53, Elkins 7
Point Pleasant 35, Keyser 33
Spring Mills 21, Frankfort 20
St. Marys 22, Wirt County 6
Toronto, Ohio 19, Madonna 16
Trinity 63, Hundred 0
Tyler Consolidated 35, Buffalo 0
University 36, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 14
Wheeling Central 47, Martins Ferry, Ohio 6
Wheeling Park 41, Morgantown 6
Williamstown 31, Weir 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Doddridge County vs. Calhoun County, ccd.
South Charleston vs. Parkersburg, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
