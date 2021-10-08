Judge: Sentence in Capitol riot case should send message

A federal judge hopes a three-month sentence handed down after new video of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot emerged will send a message to other defendants who don’t seem to be truly accepting responsibility. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan spoke Friday as he sentenced Robert Reeder. The Maryland man had originally described himself as an accidental tourist before video emerged of him grabbing a police officer. Reeder had been expected to get probation last month, before the video was unearthed online. He said he was ashamed by what he saw that day.