Kentucky fraudster’s disability clients remain in legal mess

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Years after a Kentucky lawyer orchestrated a $600 million fraud, his clients remain entangled in a legal mess. Eric Conn is in prison for running the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history. He bribed doctors and a judge to get disability payments approved. The Social Security Administration canceled those benefits without fully considering the medical evidence, and about 230 of his former clients finally got the payments restored in November. Now the agency is again demanding proof that they qualified for the cash years ago. Congressman Hal Rogers says these people are victims of a con job and it’s time for their anxiety to end.