Manchin: FCC providing $53.5M to expand WVa broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia broadband service provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million during the next decade to expand broadband access across the state. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that the funds are from the first round of the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Manchin says BroadbandNow reports the FCC has overestimated broadband coverage in West Virginia more than any other state. Manchin says there is more work to do to correct the broadband maps used to distribute funds.