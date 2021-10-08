‘Our imagination was violated’: France to return African art

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will return 26 African artworks to Benin later this month. Discussions have been under way for years on returning the artworks from the 19th century Dahomey Kingdom. Called the “Abomey Treasures,” the royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues and other pieces currently are held in the Quai Branly Museum in Paris. Macron said at an Africa-France gathering in Montpellier on Friday the Benin artworks will be returned at the end of October, “because to restitute these works to Africa is to give African young people access to their culture.” The action is part of France’s long-promised plans to give back artwork taken from Africa during the colonial era.