Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids’ deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Newly released documents from the investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations.” Documents from the Chandler Police Department in Arizona examine the lives of Lori and Chad Daybell via text messages, computer files and interviews. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and in the death of Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Daybell is also charged with conspiring to kill her estranged husband Charles Vallow with help from her brother. The brother died in 2019.