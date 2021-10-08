Portugal to stamp out anti-gay prejudice in blood donations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has approved four bills that enshrine in law the country’s rules and procedures on blood donations, amid reports people are being turned away due to their sexual orientation. The Portuguese Constitution forbids discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation, and discrimination in blood donations has been specifically prohibited in Portugal since 2010. But some health workers allegedly have refused to accept homosexual and bisexual donors, saying their sexual behavior is a high risk for transmissible diseases. The penalties for any discrimination can vary depending on what charges are brought, though the most likely punishment following approval of the bills Friday would be a fine or a suspension.