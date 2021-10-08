Rain to wind down through the weekend

Low pressure will keep us company for just a tiny bit longer, but the entirety of this weekend will not be wet! Tonight, we'll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Severe weather is not expected, but a few heavy downpours could pop up, as well as areas of dense fog overnight.

Tomorrow should bring a bit more breaks of sun, but we'll still be unsettled as low pressure weakens but lingers overhead. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s for most, and we look to see a few hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

By tomorrow night, rain will be winding down, and we should see some drier air work in. Lows tomorrow night will drop into the 50s under partly cloudy skies and areas of fog will be likely into early Sunday morning. Sunday is looking dry, sunny, and mild with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. We look cool and dry Sunday night as well with lows in the 50s. Temps look to trend above average for a while as we head into next week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast.