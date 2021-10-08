Showers with scattered downpours continue to build in today

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 60s with a few upper 50s on the board. A few spots are waking up to some patchy fog along with some spotty rain. Rain will continue to build in throughout the morning hours and be widespread for much of the day.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible to develop, but we aren't looking at a severe threat. The main issue will be heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of our viewing area under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. Have a way to receive weather alerts just in case flooding occurs today.

Overnight showers will be considered scattered with isolated downpours at times. Patchy fog once again is possible to develop with temperatures a couple of degrees cooler in the 50s and low 60s.

Our Saturday starts off wet. Eventually, showers start to taper off but that will happen more in the evening hours. Temperatures will be about the same as today hitting right around average in the 60s and low 70s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day tomorrow leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. Most of us will be dry overnight Saturday.

We close the weekend dry on Sunday with some sun building back in. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for most.

Next week we look drier than what we witnessed this week. Some spotty rain chances are possible on some days, but the majority of us remain dry. Our high temperatures will be warmer than normal in the mid 70s (even some low 80s possible!) so not feeling like fall for next week.