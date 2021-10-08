Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

McDowell, southeastern Mingo, eastern Logan, western Wyoming and

southeastern Boone Counties through 645 PM EDT…

At 608 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hanover, or 13 miles west of Pineville, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph. Torrential rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring

with this storm and may lead to localized flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Oceana, Man, Hanover, R.d. Bailey Lake, Mallory,

Amherstdale-Robinette, Gilbert Creek, Wharton, Bald Knob, Gilbert,

Davy, Iaeger, Clear Fork, Panther, Cyclone, Coal Mountain, Bruno,

Kopperston, Blair and Amherstdale-Robine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…30 MPH